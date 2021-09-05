In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today’s answers are from Brad Belk, community historian.
1. What is the history of Labor Day?
On June 28, 1894, United States President Grover Cleveland signed into law a federal holiday known as Labor Day. This national holiday was a salute to the American laborer in the form of a day of rest.
2. During the 1890s when Labor Day was first recognized, how different was the labor movement in Joplin during this time?
According to University of Oklahoma, history professor Arrell Gibson in his book “Wilderness Bonanza” describes the first 30 years of lead and zinc mining as a time when small operators prevailed and mining labor crews were relatively small. As financial investments increased, mining became more mechanized and the larger mines pushed out the smaller operators.
Labor crews grew in size. Workmen became specialized offering a varied strata of wages. Gibson states, “The Tri-State mine labor force from 1848 to 1954 was almost exclusively male.” In Oklahoma, a law was passed forbidding females “to engage in underground work.” A miner working for wages before 1900 customarily worked nine hours a day, six days a week. However, by 1899 the Missouri Legislature passed an eight-hour law for miners.
3. What was child labor like in Missouri during the 1890s?
In 1890, the United States Supreme Court flexed its muscles reaffirming the ability of government to act on behalf of those legally unable to act for themselves. They formed a doctrine that made the government the guardian of all children.
The Missouri Legislature followed suit, forming a law that prohibited the employment of children to work in the mines and other occupations that put them near dangerous machinery. Then in 1905, the Missouri Legislature passed a compulsory education law. This approach was most effective in reducing child labor in factories, and by 1907, it became essentially illegal to employ young children in Missouri.
4. When were labor movements and unions formed in Joplin?
Still puzzling today to labor union historians is the reluctance of an aggressive union movement in the Tri-State Mining District. The nature of the work seemed ripe for unions to form. Although union activists tried to penetrate the region, they were unsuccessful.
It was not until the Great Depression and the mid-1930s did labor unions gain traction.
5. What is the significance of the Labor Day holiday?
Labor Day pays tribute to the American workforce. Although it is a day of rest for many, others must go to work. For the consumer, the holiday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year with various end of the summer season sales. To ring up those sales, workers must be at their work stations. Ironically, no matter the day or time, someone in America is always working.
Oddly, this holiday is somewhat forgotten until it arrives on the first Monday of each September. Schools are out of session, banks closed, mail delivery stops and summer wardrobe (especially white-colored fabrics) are put away. This three-day holiday is symbolic, as it marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall activities.
Following Labor Day, school starts in earnest, the football season begins and daylight lessens. Fall is around the corner, and it is only a matter of time when the tree leaves begin to turn autumn colors. One other note — the Labor Day holiday is the second-most dangerous and deadliest for motorists traveling on United States highways.
