SENECA, Mo. — Under a seven-foot tall pink ribbon, a group of pink sisters and one pink brother gathered for a photo to celebrate breast cancer survivors. Taped to the pink ribbon were the names of their brothers and sisters who lost their fight with the disease.
Friday’s Pink Ribbon Gala, held to benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, celebrated the courage of both groups and raised money to support the foundation’s mission of reaching out to breast cancer patients.
The 10th annual Pink Ribbon Gala, held at Indigo Sky Casino, was the main fundraiser for the foundation and capped off Breast Cancer Awareness month.
“This year, since it is our 10th anniversary, it’s a little more celebratory, a little more sparkly,” Kristi Seibert, outreach director for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, said. “We’re just thankful that, from the beginning, the community has been so supportive. We raise money locally, and we pay bills locally.”
One of the main goals of the foundation is supporting local men and women going through breast cancer treatment, Seibert said. The foundation’s large coverage area stretches into Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Since 1999, the foundation also has been providing free mammogram screenings, mentoring, education and financial assistance to local breast cancer patients.
Fundraising has been busy this month, Seibert said. One highlight event, called Jeepin’ for a Cure, was a road trip with local Jeep owner groups such as Joplin Jeep Junkies. The caravan started in Springfield, and raised over $100,000.
With the proceeds from sponsorships, live and silent auctions, and an Erimish bracelet bar, organizers estimated the gala will raise $100,000 this year. In its first ten years, the Pink Ribbon Gala has raised over $1 million, with 100% of these donations going to the foundation’s programs and services, and taking care of local patients. Seibert said when someone donates $100 to pay for a mammogram, that’s exactly what it goes toward.
“Every year, I am always surprised at the great community support,'' Seibert said. “We kind of are quietly out there. But we’re always working, always taking care of patients every month. We’re thankful for the support.”
Young women
Now the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks is trying to reach out to underserved areas, including men and younger women, to create awareness around the less heard of diagnosis groups.
“When I was first diagnosed 15, 16 years ago, I knew a few young women,” Seibert said. “As time has gone on, we’re seeing more and more young women.”
Recently, the foundation wrote a grant, called U 35, to provide funding for women under 35. Often, this is a gap area where younger women’s health insurance won’t pay for care. The program is currently in a trial phase in Springfield, and the foundation hopes to expand it soon.
During Friday's Pink Ribbon Gala, a particular young woman on Seibert’s heart was Sarah Burkybile. Burkybile was Seibert’s mentor when Seibert was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, and passed away from the disease at 31 years old.
Megan Pace remembered her sister Burkybile as a caring, amazing girl who lit up the room. Pace said many times Burkybile would go help someone even while she was in the middle of treatment.
Burkybile was diagnosed at age 25 with breast cancer, and at the time had a six-year-old son, and a husband. The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks helped with her bills, and even provided Christmas gifts for her son. Although she passed away in August of 2012, Burkybile got the chance to attend the first Pink Ribbon Gala that year.
“It was such a special moment because she thought this was a great way to celebrate those survivors and a great way to raise some money for the organization,” Pace said. “I’m honored to come here in my sister’s honor and celebrate these moments.”
Pace said Burkybile believed in the foundation’s mission of raising awareness, and used her personal journey for this cause. She wasn’t afraid of talking to people about her diagnosis, and shared her experience through treatment and all its obstacles. Burkybile wanted to let people know breast cancer wasn’t something to hide from.
“Today, even though she's passed away 10 years now, she’s continuing to share her story,” Pace said with a tremble in her voice. “There’s people who still remember her and the things she’s been able to do. If there’s anyone on this journey and don’t know the next steps, reach out to this organization because they’re willing to help.”
Mitzi Starkweather
Another woman diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age took the stage on Friday to share her story at the Pink Ribbon Gala. Mitzi Starkweather, a local photographer, was diagnosed on July 11, 2022, after finding a lump during a self-exam. Doctors found the cancer from her very first mammogram, just after she turned 32.
“I never thought I would be in a club like this,” Starkweather said to the audience. “But I’ve learned a lot from this group and I’m so thankful for this organization.”
Starkweather said she found comfort and strength from listening to other survivors' stories, especially from the BCFO Facebook group.
“The thing that stories do for you, when you can accumulate all these different experiences, you start to build a roadmap for yourself,” Starkweather said. “I realized I could relate to these women’s stories and it gave me the path I needed to go on.”
In addition to connecting her with other survivors, Starkweather said BCFO empowered her to share her story because they helped pay her bills. She will always remember the weight being lifted from her shoulders when she found out BCFO was going to help. When she couldn’t work or provide for her family, they reached out to her and helped her start a healing journey.
“I’m a photographer and I like to write,” Starkweather said. “Communication to me, taking the feelings I’m experiencing and putting them into words, is incredibly healing. This was my therapy, sharing my story.”
The women who shared with Starkweather gave her the courage to share her own story and find healing. She now encourages other women to find that same courage to reach out and communicate through the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
“This can change someone’s life,” Starkweather said. “I know that because it changed mine. I want to keep sharing, because those who shared with me helped save my life. Every day that I’m here, I’m going to encourage people to share their story because you have no idea the difference it could make.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.