She's back.
An American treasure wrapped in a 4'8" shell and arguably the greatest U.S. gymnast of all time — Simone Biles — is returning to competition on her own terms and timeline on Aug. 4 at the U.S. Classic in Chicago.
I couldn't be happier.
When Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, made the decision to bow out of the last Olympics, I was both disappointed and supportive. Some were critical of her decision, calling her weak. They were wrong. What she did was perhaps one of the most courageous acts I have ever witnessed in sport.
Biles exposed herself to criticism on a massive level by those who put their own selfish desires ahead of the athlete they previously claimed to support. My disappointment in her exit from the games was based on my own selfishness — my desire to watch the dimunitive gymnast dominate world competition once again.
She knew that was not something she could do at the time. True fans respect that; the more casual "fans" who criticize athletes for taking care of their own mental health reduce athletes to chattel — there for their own amusement, disregarding their value as a human beings.
“At the end of the day, we’re human, too, so we have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” Biles told the press after bowing out of the last Olympics.
How can you be your best when you are not at your best? And when does your mental health endanger your physical health? Are you indeed an asset to your team if you are not able to perform? These are all questions I'm sure — in one form or another — went into Biles' decision.
I'm not an expert on gymnastics and don't profess to know what a case of the "twisties" is like when hurdling high in the air. But I'm a human being who believes that being a fan involves appreciating the whole athlete and their awareness of their own strengths and weaknesses.
Throughout her career, Biles has been a courageous innovator in the sport of gymnastics, executing extremely dangerous vaults that were sometimes downgraded in scoring by judges to dissuade other gymnasts from attempting those same risky vaults. That type of courage is only trumped by her bravery in speaking out in support of other athletes mental wellness.
Other courageous athletes, namely tennis player Naomi Osaka and swimming legend Michael Phelps have helped get the word out about the importance of mental wellness for athletes. Those brave steps undoubtedly have had effect beyond the world of sport.
Biles also exhibited bravery by speaking out against the unspeakable acts of former U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar, now serving what will probably be the remainder of his life in prison for the sexual abuse he inflicted on U.S. gymnasts over the span of years.
Biles, 26, is reentering competition in a sport that has in the past been largely dominated by the youngest of athletes. But that trend seems to be changing.
According to an NBC Sports report, the average age of the U.S. gymnastics team has risen incrementally from 17 or 18 years old in the period from 1976-2000 to almost 22 years old this past Olympics.
So as Biles makes her way back onto the floor, I wish her well. She owed me nothing in 2021 at the Tokyo games. But I owed her. I owed her gratitude for the many jaw-dropping moments she has shared with myself and all her fans.
