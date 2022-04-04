Joplin High School theater students will take the audience on a melodic journey to a kingdom under the sea in their spring musical adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
The production is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Coulter Auditorium in the high school performing arts center, 2014 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens.
“The Little Mermaid” follows main character Ariel, a 16-year-old mermaid who is captivated by the world on land and wishes she could become human. She ends up falling in love with a human prince named Eric and is willing to give up everything to be with him.
Music for “The Little Mermaid” was written by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The book was written by Doug Wright. The show will feature popular numbers such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”
Ashley Trotnic, director and theater teacher, said this is the first time the school has performed “The Little Mermaid,” which is a favorite among many of her students. About 40 students are participating on the cast and crew.
“It was one of my favorite musicals growing up, and I think it’s a feel-good show,” she said. “It’s something that people get excited about going out and seeing, especially after the past couple years, which have been rough for live performances with COVID-19. I was looking for something with a familiar name that would grab people’s attention, and I knew it was something that my students would enjoy doing because there are so many different characters.”
Students are gaining experience from the production, as they have designed the props, costumes, makeup and lighting.
“A lot of the actors also work on tech, and they’re getting acting and vocal experience, but they’re also building costumes and working on props,” Trotnic said. “When they have downtime, a lot of them will step in and ask, ‘What can I do to help?’ I love to see that as a teacher.”
Trotnic said the only adults involved are hair/wig and set designers. A false proscenium has been built to help frame the action of the play.
“The students got really creative with it,” Trotnic said. “We have a lot happening, scene change-wise. We have a huge white curtain in the back that absorbs color, so we’re using a lot of gels in the light to cast different colors on it. The costumes are playing a huge part in the underwater feel. The performers are getting so excited about their costumes and being in iconic numbers like ‘Under the Sea.’ We have an amazing choreographer who has done a great job making things fun for them.”
Samara Dodson, a 16-year-old sophomore, is playing the mermaid Ariel, who is the youngest daughter of King Triton, the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantica. Dodson said she grew up loving Ariel as a Disney princess and that this opportunity is fulfilling her childhood dream.
“I love it so much, and my younger self is screaming and crying every time I’m up on stage,” she said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. My family is like, ‘My daughter’s Ariel!’ They’re so excited to come and watch it.”
Dodson’s favorite song is “Part of Your World” because she feels like the audience can connect with her character in that moment.
“People understand that you want to be part of something and she wants to be part of Eric’s world, the human world, because she doesn’t feel like she belongs,” she said. “She’s willing to give up everything. I can connect with that.”
Carly Cascone, an 18-year-old senior, is playing the main villain, Ursula, a sea witch who is an enemy of King Triton after he banished her from Atlantica due to her greed and use of dark magic. She’s also Triton's younger sister. Cascone said this will be her fourth musical, and her favorite song in the show is “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”
“I think Ursula is such an outgoing character, and she’s so eccentric,” she said. “I feel like I can really have fun with her, and it’s always fun to play a mean person. You get to be snotty and sassy. We’re very similar in the sense that I’m very loud and outspoken.”
In effort to capture the underwater theme, Trotnic said the students have been creative with the costumes, and they’ll be using roller skates for the illusion of swimming.
“For the mermaids, we’re doing mermaid skirts that flare out like fins at the bottom, and they actually wear these separate skates that attach to their shoes, so they glide through the water. They’ve really been practicing.”
Paisley Freund, an 18-year-old senior, was cast as Jetsam, an eel and one of Ursula’s lackeys. In order to get into character, Freund said it’s best to interact with a supporting actor and help play off each other.
“It’s so much fun, and we’re not allowed to use our arms,” she said. “Sometimes we get to use our arms, but rarely. I haven’t seen my costume yet, but I know what it’s supposed to look like. It will have lights.”
Freund, head of props, said a lot of the props on stage are made from scratch and papier-mâché.
“Ursula’s shell is going to be covered in sparkly glitter to reflect the light,” she said.
