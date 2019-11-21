LA RUSSELL, Mo. — An old-fashioned water pump sitting in the middle of the road on the north end of La Russell for decades has become the focal point of a holiday tradition that turns 10 this year.
“Party at the Pump” is the theme for the 2019 Lighting of the Pump Parade down Main Street in La Russell. Linda Heman, a lifelong La Russell resident and organizer of the parade, said it’s the 10th year a parade has been held to celebrate the start of the Christmas season in this small eastern Jasper County community.
Last year, the parade drew more than a dozen floats and between 700 and 1,000 people to La Russell, a community with a population of only 114 residents.
“It amazes me every year when we see that crowd," Heman said. "It’s pretty cool. We just started out making fools of ourselves, but it’s all in good fun and to make people laugh. I tell people there’s not enough magic in people’s lives; we need a little magic every once in a while, and it’s kind of a magical night.”
The pump
For years, a hand-operated water pump stood in the middle of Route U on the north side of La Russell, which was founded in 1903 as a stop on the Missouri-Pacific Railroad. The pump toiled for years as a water source for local residents and thirsty travelers, and it was a landmark in La Russell, Heman said.
“It’s a part of everyone’s childhood; a part of their memories is wrapped around that pump,” she said.
Being in the middle of the road, it was hit a few times. More than a decade ago, it was hit by a large truck and knocked over, and the Missouri Department of Transportation moved it to the side of the road.
Heman said that move prompted local residents, including a World War II veteran named A.E. “Noney” Graff, to launch a campaign to restore the pump to its proper spot.
“(Graff) was telling everyone to call MoDOT. He had the phone number and to tell them they want the pump put back," Heman said. "...MoDOT called and said, 'We’re going to put the pump back, but please call all the people off who are calling us.' So the power of one, you can get things done. I would never have thought they could have been convinced to put it back, but he did it.”
The pump eventually became a rallying point for what has become the annual Christmas parade, and Graff attended a few of the parades before his death in 2014.
“He really liked it,” Heman said. “He just didn’t like seeing all the landmarks disappearing. We all get that way; the older we get, the more we appreciate things. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”
Humdingers
In addition to organizing the parade, Heman leads the parade’s star attraction — the Humdingers, a group of kazoo-playing locals who march down the street at the end of the event playing holiday songs.
"That first parade was one block long, so we’ve doubled in size — now we’re two blocks long,” Heman said. “We don’t think the Humdingers can march any further, so that’s probably about as long as we’re going to be, but we needed more room to spread out the lineup.”
Linda Houck, of Carthage, grew up in La Russell and attended her first pump parade several years ago.
“Our family is gone from La Russell, but we thought that would be neat to go there and go to the parade,” Houck said. “We went and it was so much fun I wanted to be a part of it, whether it was financial or help (Heman) decorate or something to keep it going. It just warmed your heart so much.”
Houck, now a Humdinger herself, brought in Trisha Swoveland, also of Carthage and an accomplished baton twirler, to join the Humdingers as a majorette. Swoveland said she and her mother, Pam Irwin, of Carl Junction, twirled together with the Humdingers in her first parade three years ago.
“We had never twirled together. She was always my teacher, but just to get to share in that with her and that silliness, it was just amazing,” Swoveland said “It was a lot of fun. She really loves to do that with me for a year.”
Swoveland said she had no connection to La Russell before joining the Humdingers, but now the town is like another home to her.
“La Russell is like the most amazing thing out in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “It is my home away from home. I talk about it all the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.