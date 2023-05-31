Thieves who took a sculpture from the front of the Joplin Public Library have left a trail of disappointment among library staff, patrons and the donors of the art piece.
Investigators with the Joplin Police Department are looking into the weekend theft of the statue. The theft was discovered about 8 a.m. Tuesday when library staff returned to work. The library had been closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
The bronze statue was presented to the library in 2019 by members of the Joplin Kiwanis Club in observance of the club's 100th anniversary in 2020. The statue depicted a boy and a girl sitting on a bench reading a book together.
"It wasn't the way we we wanted to start off the summer reading program," said Lori Crockett, public relations and marketing director for the library, of finding the statue missing. There have been 302 people of all ages registered to participate in the kickoff of the summer program that started this week and runs through July 23. Participants track the time they spend reading and can receive rewards or prizes for their efforts.
The statue was a popular feature for library patrons big and small. "It was something people recognized and loved, especially the kids," Crockett said.
"I'm sure it's disappointing to all of the members of Kiwanis," said Jim Fleischaker, a 50-year member of Kiwanis who also serves on the library board.
He said Kiwanis members donated the art piece to the library because they wanted to find a way to commemorate the club's founding. A gift to the library reflected the club's mission to improve the community and enrich the lives of children and those who live in the city.
It also replaced the sculpture of a boy flying an airplane that had stood in front of the former library building at 302 S. Main St.
"I hope they recover it," Fleischaker said. "I would hope it was not cut up."
It is possible the statue was cut into pieces to be sold for scrap because bronze is an alloy of copper that is mixed with tin, lead or aluminum. Copper is a popular target of local thieves.
"It's really a loss for the whole community" anytime there is theft or vandalism of a public asset. "I hate to think we can't have nice things in the community because of theft," Fleischaker said. He said the bronze as scrap would not bring much money.
He speculates it took more than one person to carry off the heavy statue and that it had to have taken some time to free the sculpture from its mounting and load it onto a truck or trailer for transport.
Library staff agreed.
"It doesn't appear to be a spur-of-the-moment thing," Crockett said. "It took planning." She said there was no damage to the property other than the missing art piece.
An incident report regarding the theft filed with police listed the value of the statue at $9,345, although Fleischaker said the statue didn't cost nearly that much.
Police are not revealing many details so far.
"The incident was turned over to the department's investigations division and is actively being worked at this point," police Capt. Will Davis said.
He asked that anyone who has information about the theft contact the department at 417-623-3131.
