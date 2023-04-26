SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The third of six co-conspirators indicted in the kidnapping and death of Michael Hall three years ago in Newton County has taken a plea offer in federal court.
Carla Jo Ward, 49, of Joplin, pleaded guilty at a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to conspiring to kidnap Hall and to possessing a firearm as a felon.
She will be sentenced at a later date upon resolution of the cases of her co-defendants and completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Hall's body was discovered July 28, 2020, on property owned by co-defendant Russell E. Hurtt, 51, at 3517 Cherry Road in the Greenwood area southwest of Joplin. A forensic pathologist determined that he died of a gunshot wound to the head that investigators believe was fired by co-defendant Freddie L. Tilton, 50, of Joplin.
Hurtt, who goes by the nickname "Uncle," pleaded guilty April 12 to conspiring to kidnapping Hall.
According to his and Ward's plea agreements, a conflict developed between Hall and Tilton over a trailer that Hall and two others believed Tilton had stolen from one of them. They retrieved the trailer, causing Tilton to become angry and make it known to Hurtt, Ward and others that he wanted to know who Hall was because he had a beef with him.
Tilton purportedly offered $5,000 each to Ward and co-defendant Lawrence "Scary Larry" Vaughan, 51, to help him locate and confront Hall. The plea agreements state that Ward and Vaughan let Tilton know on July 14, 2020, that they had managed to lure Hall to Vaughan's place on Route H.
Tilton and co-defendants Amy Kay Thomas, 40, of Webb City, and James B. Gibson, 41, of Neosho, arrived at Vaughan's early the next morning and handcuffed Hall and duct-taped his mouth shut. Thomas then began cutting him with a knife while Gibson beat him with a club, according to court records.
The plea agreements state that Tilton fired a number of gunshots at Hall inside the residence before finally shooting him in the head. They then wrapped his body in a tarp and moved it to Hurtt's property, where it was found burned with a handcuff still attached to one arm.
Acting on a tip, Newton County sheriff's deputies went to the property on Cherry Road with a search warrant on July 28, 2020, and a standoff took place when someone began shooting at them from inside the residence.
SWAT teams called to the scene shot tear gas into the house to force its lone occupant, Tilton, to come out and surrender. No one was injured in the standoff, and a search of the property turned up Hall's body.
All six co-defendants were indicted on counts of conspiring to kidnap Hall, committing a kidnapping resulting in death and a murder count of committing a violent crime resulting in death. All but Hurtt and Vaughan also faced a count of unlawful transport of firearms.
The U.S. attorney's office filed a motion late last year dismissing the murder count in each of their cases in light of another federal case in which convictions for that offense had been vacated by a higher court on the legal technicality that kidnapping resulting in death did not meet the statutory definition of a violent crime.
The count of kidnapping resulting in death that Ward was facing would be dismissed under terms of her plea agreement. Like Ward, Gibson pleaded guilty April 18 to the conspiracy count and being a felon in possession of a firearm in a plea agreement dismissing the charge of kidnapping resulting in death.
Charges remain pending against Tilton, Thomas and Vaughan. Tilton had been scheduled for a plea hearing May 1 but recently filed a motion to have his case put back on the trial docket for September.
