NEOSHO, Mo. — The third defendant in a case involving shots fired at a Seneca police officer's car was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison.
Kenneth C. Nelums, 61, of Picher, Oklahoma, entered an Alford plea in Newton County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing a third count he was facing of armed criminal action in the Sept. 12 shooting incident.
Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of 18 years for the assault and 15 years on the count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Two co-defendants in the case, Tony L. Helms, 53, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Bradley R. Holmes Jr., 24, of Miami, Oklahoma, entered guilty and Alford pleas, respectively, earlier this year and received 15-year sentences.
The shooting took place during a pursuit following the officer's attempt to pull over a pickup truck as it was leaving Bog Daddy's convenience store's parking lot in Seneca for having license plates that did not match the vehicle.
Shots were fired out the back of the truck through a rear sliding window as the officer pursued the vehicle south of town on Missouri Highway 43. No one was injured in the shooting, but rounds struck the center of the patrol car's windshield, its front license plate and near both its headlights, according to a probable-cause affidavit,
The fleeing suspects bailed out and fled on foot after the truck crashed through a fence, crossed a field and ran into a tree. Newton County deputies and Seneca police rounded up all three and arrested them within minutes of the crash.
