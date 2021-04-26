Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.