NEOSHO, Mo. — A third defendant in the shooting of a Joplin man five months ago in Newton County waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial on an assault charge.
Cody D. Jones, 34, of Asbury, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division for Wednesday of this week.
Jones and two co-defendants, Trevor J. Palmer, 26, of rural Diamond, and Kimber M. Phillips-Laquet, 37, of Joplin, were charged in the March 4 shooting and wounding of Jamie D. Hodges, 45, of Joplin, on Carver Road south of Joplin.
Palmer pleaded guilty in July to first-degree and second-degree assault in the case in a plea agreement allowing suspended sentences of 25 years for the wounding of Hodges in his face and shoulder, and seven years for an errant shot believed to have been fired at a woman who was in Hodges’ company.
Palmer and Jones are believed to have fired shots into the vehicle occupied by the couple after having waved them over on the rural road.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a witness told investigators there had been a prior conflict between Hodges and Palmer concerning a vehicle that Hodges believed Palmer had stolen from him.
Phillips-Laquet — accused of driving the vehicle Palmer and Jones were in, and fleeing to Texas with Palmer in the aftermath — pleaded guilty in July to hindering prosecution and was assessed a seven-year suspended sentence.
The woman in Hodges’ company told Newton County deputies that Palmer and Jones got out and approached their vehicle after waving them over. She said one of them had a gun and told Hodges: “Don’t make us do this.”
The other man came to her passenger-side window and tapped on the glass with a gun before joining the other suspect at the driver’s window just before shots were fired.
The victims tried to get away as the shots were fired. But Hodges, who was seriously wounded, drove into the rail of a bridge and off the road into a ditch.
