NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters will choose in April from three candidates to fill a seat on the Neosho City Council.
Incumbent Jon Stephens will run against Clyde Hopper and Tyler Dewitt for the three-year term. Stephens was first elected in 2017.
Each seat on the five-member council is an at-large seat, not connected to the city's four voting precincts. The election will be held on April 7.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday, during its regular meeting, approved the ballot language for a sales tax question to be held during the same election. The measure will ask for a half-cent sales tax to fund operations and capital improvements for the police and fire departments.
In other business:
• The city council set opening and closing hours for all of its parks properties. The parks will be closed to the public between midnight and 5 a.m., unless otherwise posted.
• The council approved an ordinance that sets rules of conduct and prices of plots and burials for the Neosho IOOF Cemetery, located at South and Freeman streets.
Plots will be sold for $650 each, with an administrative fee of $50 also being charged, according to paperwork reviewed by council members. Burial services will range from $450 to $1,000.
Like the city's parks, the 31-acre cemetery will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. daily. The cemetery has about 11,000 plots, about 8,500 of which are either occupied or sold.
The city took ownership of the cemetery last year after a police investigation into missing funds led it to be designated in a condition of receivership. When that happens to a cemetery, state law requires that the legal jurisdiction where it is located takes ownership.
• The council approved a general contract for harvesting and selling timber. Parks Director Clint Dalbom said at the Jan. 7 meeting that several wooded acres of city-owned property have old trees that need to be harvested for the property's general health.
