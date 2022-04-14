A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday on Route NN, 2 miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nathaniel C. Ogel, 44, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
He was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a ditch. The driver of the vehicle was listed as unknown on a preliminary patrol report.
• A man from Exeter was injured in a motorcycle accident at 11 p.m. Tuesday on Route YY, a mile southeast of Shell Knob in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Gary Danley, 50, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Danley was riding an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Houston was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Michel de la Barca Fajardo, 36, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries, the patrol said.
He was driving an eastbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
