Two Webb City residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Schifferdecker Avenue, a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Mariah N. Burns, 27, and her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.
Their northbound vehicle ran off the road before returning to the roadway and sliding into a southbound pickup truck driven by Charles R. Botkin, 42, of Galena, Kansas, the patrol said.
• A woman from Muskogee, Oklahoma, was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Route D, a mile southwest of Stella in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Mellisa A. Birk, 42, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a northbound car driven by Joshua T. Birk, 42, also of Muskogee, that ran off the road and struck a sign before rolling, hitting a tree and finally coming to rest on its wheels. Joshua Birk told a state trooper that he began skidding and ran off the road when a southbound white pickup truck crossed the center line and struck his car and then fled the scene, according to a patrol report.
