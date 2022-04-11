• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-car accident at 11:20 p.m. Sunday on the south outer road of Interstate 44 in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jacqueline D. Parker, 35, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
• A Verona woman was injured in a single-car accident at 11 p.m. Sunday on County Road 2200, a mile north of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Jordan N. Hinds, 25, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran of the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 9:24 p.m. Sunday on Junge Boulevard, a half-mile west of Joplin city limits in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Shawn T. Brock, 41, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Brock was riding an eastbound motorcycle that struck a deer in the roadway, throwing him form the bike, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.