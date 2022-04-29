A Noel woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:40 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, a half-mile north of Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Samantha A. Kesterson, 43, was taken to Freeman Hospital in Gravette, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that was struck in the rear by a pickup truck driven by Dustin W. Lukins, 25, of Anderson, when both drivers were forced off the roadway by a semitruck that was failing to maintain its lane, the patrol said.
• A woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 8:10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, a mile north of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Tykebrean N. Cheshier, 23, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that struck the rear of an unidentified semitruck and trailer, causing her to lose control and her car to cross the median and collide with a southbound semitruck and trailer operated by Steven G. Miller, 54, of Canon City, Colorado, the patrol said.
• A Cassville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86 at Golden in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Sharon L. Bailie, 54, was taken by ambulance to Cox Hospital in Branson with serious injuries.
She was a passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by Manuel C. Franco, 51, of Cassville, that was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Sabrina A. Cole, 24, of Rogers, Arkansas, when Franco pulled into the path of Cole's car, the patrol said.
