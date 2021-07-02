Two Cassville residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Farm Road 2115, about 2 miles south of Purdy in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, Candice M. Burnette, 26, and her passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville, the patrol said. The teen's injuries were listed as moderate and the driver's as minor.
Their eastbound car ran off the road on a curve and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
• A woman from Nevada, Missouri, was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 54 near Nevada city limits in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
Connie C. Denning, 80, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
She was driving a southbound van that collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Sarah C. Fitzgerald, 28, of Deerfield, when Denning failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
