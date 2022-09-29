Two Granby residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 4 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Camrynn P. McDonald, 21, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. Her passenger, a 10-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Their southbound vehicle was struck when they pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Mary A. Greer, 30, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• A Granby man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60 at Cemetery Road in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Max L. Adcock, 73, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound vehicle that collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy from Neosho, who pulled into the path of Adcock's vehicle, the patrol said. The teen's name was not released due to his age.
