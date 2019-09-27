Three separate crashes on Thursday killed three people in Southwest Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
• Jane R. Tripp, 56, of Neosho, was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on Route C, two miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
The patrol said an eastbound vehicle driven by Morgan D. Davis, 23, of Seneca, failed to yield and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Chris P. Tripp, 58, of Neosho. The Tripp vehicle overturned, ejecting Jane Tripp, who was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. by a Mercy Hospital physician. Chris Tripp was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
• A resident of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 7 p.m. Thursday on Jack Pine Road, a mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Abdi A. Mohamed, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jasper County deputy coroner, the patrol said. The patrol said Mohamed's eastbound tractor-trailer ran off the road, hit a fence and a ditch, overturned and then hit a tree.
• Pierre M. McWhirter, 26, residence unknown, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 10:22 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59, half a mile north of Goodman in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
The patrol said a southbound vehicle driven by Sydni K. Pogue, 18, of Goodman, was trying to overtake another vehicle when it struck McWhirter, who was walking in the northbound lane. McWhirter was pronounced dead at the scene by McDonald County Coroner B.J. Goodwin, the patrol said.
