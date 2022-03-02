Missouri 1,398,191 | 19,083

Kansas 766,969 | 7,975

Oklahoma 1,022,769 | 13,278

Arkansas 821,236 | 10,611

United States 80.76 million | 979,725

International 440.5 million | 5.99 million

Jasper County 20,337 | 277

Newton County 13,809 | 146

City of Joplin 13,456 | 209

Barry County 5,910 | 91

Barton County 2,235 | 40

Lawrence County 7,783 | 156

McDonald County 5,765 | 64

Crawford County 11,952 | 128

Cherokee County 6,131 | 84

Ottawa County 9,074 | 121

Delaware County 10,982 | 192

Tags

Trending Video