Missouri 1,398,191 | 19,083
Kansas 766,969 | 7,975
Oklahoma 1,022,769 | 13,278
Arkansas 821,236 | 10,611
—
United States 80.76 million | 979,725
International 440.5 million | 5.99 million
—
Jasper County 20,337 | 277
Newton County 13,809 | 146
City of Joplin 13,456 | 209
Barry County 5,910 | 91
Barton County 2,235 | 40
Lawrence County 7,783 | 156
McDonald County 5,765 | 64
Crawford County 11,952 | 128
Cherokee County 6,131 | 84
Ottawa County 9,074 | 121
Delaware County 10,982 | 192
