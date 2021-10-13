Missouri 836,490 | 12,481
Kansas 421,462 | 6,151
Oklahoma 629,512 | 9,402
Arkansas 504,516 | 8,166
--
U.S. 45.5 million | 739,762
International 239.9 million | 4.88 million
--
Jasper County 13,546 | 227
Newton County 7,383 | 121
City of Joplin 8,611 | 175
Barry County 4,520 | 74
Barton County 1,505 | 27
Lawrence County 5,195 | 129
McDonald County 3,961 | 58
--
Crawford County 6,703 | 110
Cherokee County 3,569 | 78
--
Ottawa County 5,970 | 90
Delaware County 7,180 | 139
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.