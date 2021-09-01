Missouri 760,563 | 11,234
Kansas 373,171 | 5,581
Oklahoma 554,496 | 8,001
Arkansas 455,781 | 6,969
--
U.S. 40.33 million | 659,927
International 219.2 million | 4.54 million
--
Jasper County 12,657 | 196
Newton County 7,024 | 108
City of Joplin 8,211 | 166
Barry County 4,178| 71
Barton County 1,373 | 19
Lawrence County 4,903 | 122
McDonald County 3,616 | 50
--
Crawford County 6,245 | 102
Cherokee County 3,316 | 69
--
Ottawa County 5,371 | 85
Delaware County 6,273 | 111
