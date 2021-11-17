Missouri 875,947 | 13,179

Kansas 452,909 | 6,634

Oklahoma 656,574 | 11,088

Arkansas 521,553 | 8,595

--

U.S. 48.2 million | 787,932

International 255.6 million | 5.13 million

--

Jasper County 14,002 | 237

Newton County 7,533 | 129

City of Joplin 8,869 | 181

Barry County 4,743 | 79

Barton County 1,535 | 30

Lawrence County 5,361 | 131

McDonald County 4,052 | 61

Crawford County 6,936 | 115

Cherokee County 3,762 | 78

Ottawa County 6,197 | 101

Delaware County 7,523 | 161

