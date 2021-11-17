Missouri 875,947 | 13,179
Kansas 452,909 | 6,634
Oklahoma 656,574 | 11,088
Arkansas 521,553 | 8,595
--
U.S. 48.2 million | 787,932
International 255.6 million | 5.13 million
--
Jasper County 14,002 | 237
Newton County 7,533 | 129
City of Joplin 8,869 | 181
Barry County 4,743 | 79
Barton County 1,535 | 30
Lawrence County 5,361 | 131
McDonald County 4,052 | 61
Crawford County 6,936 | 115
Cherokee County 3,762 | 78
Ottawa County 6,197 | 101
Delaware County 7,523 | 161
