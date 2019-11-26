Tickets for the MSHSAA Class 6 state football championship game between Joplin and De Smet on Saturday in Columbia will be available to the community from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Kaminsky Gym.
Parking is available in the main lot in front of Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.; use the north doors of the gymnasium. Tickets are $10 apiece; only cash or checks will be accepted.
All seating for the game will be general admission. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
