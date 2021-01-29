MONETT, Mo. — Officials with Bentonview Park Health and Rehab said Friday that the time frame in which their residents can expect to be displaced from the home has been extended.
Residents of the facility were evacuated last weekend after a remodeling contractor accidentally pulled up flooring containing asbestos. A certified and licensed asbestos abatement contractor has since been onsite and working with the facility to forecast a timeline and scope of work.
"We're assessing everything that needs to be considered for the scope of work as well as next steps to complete the mitigation and continue construction," said Jen Ryan, a Bentonview spokesperson, in a statement. "We were initially told four to six weeks (for residents to be out of the home), but it's now looking more like an eight- to 10-week timeline."
Ryan said contact numbers have been established for Bentonview family members, and arrangements have been offered for staff who are working in other locations.
