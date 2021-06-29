The president and CEO of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Tobias "Toby" Teeter, has resigned.
He will stay in the position until July 30 and continue to advise chamber staff through the transition, according to chamber officials.
“Toby has done a tremendous job of leading the chamber through a time of unprecedented uncertainty and change in addition to his focus on economic development, talent attraction, EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion) and regional branding,” said board chairman Jeremy Drinkwitz in a statement. “We thank him for his leadership and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.”
The chamber statement did not say what Teeter intends to do when he leaves the job.
Teeter, a Joplin area native, was hired in December of 2018 after the retirement of former chamber president Rob O'Brian.
Teeter said in a statement issued by the chamber, "Serving as the Joplin chamber’s president has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Now it’s time for me to step down and allow a new chamber leader to emerge with the skills required to navigate Joplin’s next chapter."
Teeter graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in finance and insurance. He graduated from the School of Law at the University of Missouri in 1999. After that, he worked as an associate attorney and registered lobbyist for Hendren and Andrae in Jefferson City before venturing into the development of new companies.
Before coming to the chamber, he operated two companies that he founded and he was the major partner in the renovation and redevelopment of Joplin's Gryphon Building, 1027 S. Main St.
