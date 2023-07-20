A Joplin mother has been ordered to stand trial on charges of neglecting her 1-year-old son who had wandered out of their apartment multiple times, riding an elevator to the ground floor before being spotted and kept from harm by others.
Amber M. Marston, 38, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set her initial appearance on the felony count in a trial division of the court for Aug. 21.
Marston was charged after a police call Feb. 11 when the boy rode the elevator to the lobby of Messenger Towers before being noticed by staff and taken into their care.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the child had escaped their apartment three times previously, riding the elevator to the ground floor where he could have wandered out onto Second Street if no one had noticed. The document further states that apartment building maintenance provided Marston sliding locks on her door, which she has refused to use as a safeguard for her child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.