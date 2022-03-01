CASSVILLE, Mo. — A nearly century-old tradition, Opening Day at Missouri's trout parks, got a boost this year from sunshine and warm weather.
Catch-and-keep trout season kicked off at Roaring River State Park on Tuesday. With temperatures rising into the 70s, Superintendent Joel Topham expected a large turnout, both anglers and visitors, adding, “Regardless of the number of trout tags we sell, it’s going to be a good day."
Luke Dickens and Levi Buckhannan, Monett High School classmates from the graduating class of 2007, were there. They confessed to having played hooky more than once on March 1 in order to get in the action at Roaring River.
Cassville students traditionally get an official break from classes on March 1; Monett students do not.
“When we were in school, we’d come down at 4 a.m. and lay on the banks waiting for the whistle to blow,” Buckhannan said, “then bring our fish back to the school parking lot where we’d clean them.”
Now, the duo, along with friends Gary Benham, of Galena, Missouri, and Juan Garcia, of Fremont, Nebraska, show up at the river a day early, just to camp, fish, hang out and relax.
“We don’t worry too much about being at the river for the opening gunshot anymore,” Buckhannan said. “We grew out of that. It’s no fun getting your line tangled up with your neighbors’ lines.
Anglers line up elbow-to-elbow waiting for the signal at 6:30 a.m., then sling plastic worms, Rooster tails, flies and more into the spring-fed river after rainbows and browns. It's a tradition going back to 1928, when Roaring River became one of Missouri's oldest state parks.
Each angler can keep up to four trout per day during the season, which runs March 1 to Oct. 31. Catch-and-release is allowed during on some days during the winter.
With a party-sized tent and an ambitious menu that also includes steak, ribs, chili, fajitas and lots of biscuits and gravy, Buckhannan and his group said they’ll have more than enough food for neighbors and friends alike.
“We’ll have friends stopping in all week,” Buckhannan said.
Across the road from the party tent in Campground 3, Les Schatzly, of Neosho, sat quietly reading a book outside of his self-contained van. Retired two years ago after a career in law enforcement, Schatzly, a fly-fisherman, says peace and quiet are now priorities for him.
“Roaring River is my favorite park,” he said. “I get over here about 75 to 100 times a year.”
Tom Jarrett, of Carl Junction, purchased tag number 1105 at 5:45 a.m., following an Opening Day tradition that extends for him back to 1977.
“In 1986, I caught a 10-pound, 4-ounce lunker when Opening Day fell on a Saturday and there were a record 3,000 (anglers) in attendance," he said.
In January 2020, Jarrett’s wife, Linda, had a stroke that left her partially disabled, and Opening Day was the farthest thing from his mind that year.
“Linda asked me, ‘Tom, what are you going to do about Roaring River? You have to go,'” Jarrett said. “She ended up going with me. It was her first time ever. She got two fish on her line before I ever got my fly in the water.”
Similar stories could be gathered without much effort from any number of people on the banks of Roaring River March 1. For many families, Opening Day is a tradition passed on from generation to generation. As Schatzly says, fly-fishing is therapeutic; so, too, are memories surrounding it.
Opening Day honors
Roie Hudson received the honor of purchasing the first trout tag for Opening Day 2022, and fired the opening shot at 6:30 a.m. A Cassville native, he’s been coming to Roaring River most of his life.
“When I’m feeling uptight, I come down to the river to fish and unwind,” he said. “It’s hard to find anyone in a bad mood here.”
This year, for the first time, Roaring River Hatchery administrator Paul Spurgeon invited the public to email nominations to him for Opening Day honors.
Spurgeon said he chose the person based on how much the person has given to the park, including volunteering and helping kids and adults learn to fish.
Hudson, who turned 69 on Tuesday, said when he first heard that he had been selected for the Opening Day honor, he thought his fishing friends were pulling a joke on him.
“It’s an honor to be chosen because of everything that Roaring River has done for me,” he said. “I’ve been coming here most of my life and have made friends from all over the world, including Canada, Mexico, California and New York. When I’m feeling uptight, I come down to the river to fish and unwind. It’s hard to meet anybody in a bad mood here. ... there’s no place like Roaring River as far as I’m concerned.”
Spurgeon says Hudson is a longtime Kids’ Fishing Day volunteer and has passed on his love of fishing and conservation to countless children, including his daughters and grandchildren.
“He loves showing people how to fish,” Spurgeon said. “Plus, he also picks up fishing line and trash from the banks of the river. He’s a great supporter of the park.”
Hudson says he makes it down to the river at least three or four times a month and sometimes as often as two or three times a week.
His name will be placed on a plaque on the People’s Memorial Bench located near the gazebo. In keeping with tradition, the plaque will remain on the bench until next year’s opening day, at which time it will become Hudson’s to keep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.