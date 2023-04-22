A streets and trails safety study received authorization by the Joplin City Council and will include a component on pedestrian safety that council members asked for earlier this year.
The council approved a contract for the study to be conducted by CJW Transportation Consultants at a cost of $192,629.35. The study is being done largely for a “Safe Streets for All” project that is to be undertaken by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization.
That organization involves representatives of Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City, Jasper and Newton counties and the Missouri Department of Transportation. It plans street, highway and trails projects in the region.
Joplin’s public works director, Dan Johnson, told the council at a meeting Monday night that the study elements were reviewed because council members asked the city manager to talk to staff about doing some kind of safety study as the result of some pedestrian fatalities that occurred earlier this year.
Johnson said that since JATSO was already going to do the safety study, he and his staff looked closer at the details to determine if it would address pedestrian safety, and there is a section of it that does. There are two parts to the study, he said.
The first would focus on aspects related to pedestrians and trail safety, and that would be done sooner than the rest of the study for traffic safety matters.
The pedestrian study will entail looking at the ordinances of Joplin and surrounding cities related to pedestrians and examining walking trails. Johnson said that examination would involve determining whether a person crossing a street to access a trail has the right of way or whether motor vehicles have the right of way.
Because JATSO involves regional transportation planning, the study would look at neighboring cities in the metropolitan district so that all neighboring areas would have the same traffic and pedestrian rules, he said.
“That’s going to be a big benefit from this study,” Johnson said.
The study also would involve public meetings in Joplin and surrounding communities for input on the rules and safety.
Funding for the study will not be come at the city’s cost, he said. JATSO obtained a grant to fund the study and has that money in its planning budget.
Johnson said that JATSO would not be able to apply for some future grants without having this study done. He hopes that will lead to more grants for Joplin.
The council unanimously approved work authorizations for both parts of the study.
