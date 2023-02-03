PITTSBURG, Kan. — A traffic stop of a pickup truck that ran a red light Thursday afternoon in Pittsburg led to a seizure of several pounds of marijuana and THC concentrate, and a third of a pound of cocaine.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release Friday that a traffic stop conducted in an alleyway of the 800 block of North Pine Street resulted in the detention of two occupants.
An odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle led to a search that turned up a duffle bag containing 10.5 pounds of marijuana, a smaller bag containing 162 grams of cocaine, a box containing 26 ounces of THC concentrate, and a 9 mm handgun.
The driver, Quionte M. Tidwell, 25, of Pittsburg, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as other drug-related offenses. He remained in custody Friday without bond having been set as yet.
A 52-year-old male passenger in the truck was detained and questioned before being released without charges.
