CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 42-year-old man died in a trailer home fire early Thursday morning near Carthage.
Jason Nally is believed to have died of smoke inhalation in the 3 a.m. fire at 13780 Pine Road. His body was found inside the home after firefighters from Carthage, Jasper, Avilla, Tri-Cities and Golden City put the fire out.
The state fire marshal's office was investigating the fire, which is believed to have been accidental, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff's office said the fire marshal has found nothing suspicious about the blaze, and an autopsy determined that Nally died of smoke inhalation.
