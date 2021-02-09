Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, won't complete its routes today for trash and curbside recycling pickup due to weather conditions. Routes also were canceled on Monday.
If trash service resumes Wednesday, Republic will run the Tuesday routes, and the schedule shifts a day for the rest of the week, culminating in using Saturday for Friday routes. Monday customers will have all of their trash picked up on their next regular day, which is Feb. 15.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.