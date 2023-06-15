The city’s monthly tree limb drop-off program will be open Friday and Saturday for free disposal of limbs and branches.
The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., approximately six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Avenue. This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.
This service is offered every third Saturday and the Friday preceding the third Saturday. Next month it will be offered on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services also allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than 4 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.