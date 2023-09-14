The city's free tree limb disposal site will be open Friday and Saturday.
Tree limbs can be brought to the site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Avenue. It is open to Joplin residents but it is not available for contractor use.
Joplin residents also can set out yard waste for pickup by the Republic Services on trash pickup days. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled up to 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than 4 inches.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1501.
