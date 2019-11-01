MIAMI, Okla. — Several Native American tribes and agencies in Ottawa County will continue to protect victims of crime through state victim assistance and compensation programs after recently receiving grants through the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Office for Victims of Crime, a component of the department’s Office of Justice Programs, has released awards totaling more than $2.3 billion, with more than $1 million going to the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma, the Quapaw Nation and the city of Fairland in Ottawa County, the department announced recently.
“These record-breaking grant allocations will provide crucial resources and support to victims of crime and their families who often struggle with the psychological and financial costs associated with long-term recovery,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma in a statement. “Law enforcement and prosecutors work hand-in-hand with many of the organizations receiving funding today. We understand that holistic justice for victims includes both courtroom processes, as well as restorative healing and restitution recovery.”
The Modoc Nation received a $500,000 grant to help fund its new Youth and Family Services Program in Miami. The program will provide direct services to children and young adults aged 6 to 24 who have experienced neglect or abuse as a result of the opioid epidemic.
Jessica Mullin, the program director, said the program will offer individual, family and group therapy, as well as life skills coaching and supervised visitation services.
“Our primary goal is to improve the well-being of youth in our community by offering easy to access to trauma treatment and family services,” Mullin said. “We will implement services starting in November.”
The Quapaw Nation was awarded a $613,860 grant for tribal victim services. The goal of that program is to provide support to tribes to improve services for victims of crime. The funding can be used for staffing, program development, needs assessment, strategic planning or outreach.
“The Quapaw Nation has grown and developed a good deal in the past 15 years in a way that has outpaced the growth and expansion of some of our services,” Quapaw Nation Chairman John L. Berrey said in a statement. “We are immensely grateful for U.S. Attorney Trent Shores’ support in bringing about this opportunity to improve safety and justice services for our Nation members. We will certainly put the money to very good use, and we look forward to seeing how all of these grants produce positive change throughout Indian Country.”
The city of Fairland received a $179,508 grant for its Law Enforcement-Based Victim Specialist Program, which will allow the Fairland Police Department to better support victims through the criminal justice process. The Fairland police chief could not be reached for comment.
