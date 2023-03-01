Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.