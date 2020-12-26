President Donald Trump last week signed The Route 66 Centennial Commission Act, which the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership called "the best Christmas gift in 2020."
The legislation, signed Wednesday, establishes a 15-member commission from each of the eight states along the highway, including Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, based on the recommendation of the secretary of transportation, Senate and House majority leaders, and governors of the eight states.
The commission will identify ways to honor Route 66, including developing a fund to support Route 66 preservation, economic development, promotion and research/education projects.
Route 66 was designated in 1926 after the Bureau of Public Roads launched the nation’s first federal highway system, joining together existing local and state roads from Chicago through St. Louis to Los Angeles. Though Route 66 was decommissioned in 1985, the road continues to be a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers.
"The Road Ahead thanks everyone who helped introduce and move legislation through Congress to establish the Route 66 Centennial Commission,” Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership Chairman Bill Thomas said in a statement issued Saturday. “Now, our attention turns to making plans that will celebrate the road's 100th anniversary and focus on ways to improve the lives of the 5-plus million people living and working along Route 66. We'll do so, by working on projects that promote, preserve and economically develop Route 66."
The bill was introduced by Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Reps. Davis and Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
The Road Ahead Partnership has also said it will help plan the centennial by conducting five years’ worth of events starting in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.