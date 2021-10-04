Missouri 825,118 | 12,003
Kansas 413,119 | 6,071
Oklahoma 619,056 | 8,949
Arkansas 498,257 | 7,752
--
U.S. 44.6 million | 722,031
International 236.1 million | 4.82 million
--
Jasper County 13,429 | 217
Newton County 7,299 | 117
City of Joplin 8,551 | 173
Barry County 4,438 | 73
Barton County 1,490 | 25
Lawrence County 5,139 | 128
McDonald County 3,894 | 54
--
Crawford County 6,589 | 107
Cherokee County 3,518 | 77
--
Ottawa County 5,856 | 87
Delaware County 7,008 | 126
