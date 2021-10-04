Missouri 825,118 | 12,003

Kansas 413,119 | 6,071

Oklahoma 619,056 | 8,949

Arkansas 498,257 | 7,752

--

U.S. 44.6 million | 722,031

International 236.1 million | 4.82 million

--

Jasper County 13,429 | 217

Newton County 7,299 | 117

City of Joplin 8,551 | 173

Barry County 4,438 | 73

Barton County 1,490 | 25

Lawrence County 5,139 | 128

McDonald County 3,894 | 54

--

Crawford County 6,589 | 107

Cherokee County 3,518 | 77

--

Ottawa County 5,856 | 87

Delaware County 7,008 | 126

Trending Video