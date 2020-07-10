(AP) Tulsa's mayor said today he's preparing a local order to require masks be worn in public as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to surge.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post that he expects the ordinance to be presented to the city council next week.
“Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department notified my office that continued trend data indicates the need for an ordinance requiring face coverings in public places," Bynum wrote. “This is necessary to slow the current rate of viral spread that will endanger our health care system’s ability to treat those in need if it is not addressed."
Tulsa reported 261 new confirmed cases on Monday, the city's highest daily total to date. Dart said President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, along with large groups of protesters, “more than likely" contributed to the city's surge.
Stillwater and Norman earlier this week implemented requirements that people wear masks in public.
