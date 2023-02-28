A judge sentenced a 41-year-old Joplin man Monday to consecutive terms of 99 years in the sexual abuse of two girls.
A Jasper County Circuit Court jury convicted John A. Shutters of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy at a two-day trial in January and recommended that he be given 99-year sentences.
Judge Gayle Crane went along with that recommendation at Shutters' sentencing hearing Monday and ordered that the terms run consecutively, a ruling that did not sit well with some members of the defendant's family.
The two girls testified at trial that Shutters had sexually abused them over a period of several years at addresses in both Missouri and Mississippi until the matter came to light in early 2020.
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas presented testimony at trial that the abuse began when the girls were 3 and 5 years old. The two trial counts, however, applied only to acts of sexual contact committed n February 2020 when they were 10 and 12 years old.
A letter to the court from the girls' grandmother was the only evidence the state presented during the victim-impact portion of the sentencing hearing, with Haas arguing that jurors sent a "loud and clear" message in finding the defendant guilty on both counts and recommending 99-year sentences. He asked that the court not only follow their recommendation but also order the sentences to run consecutively.
Defense attorney Jonathan Pierce argued that his client should be given less lengthy terms than what the jury decided if he is to have some chance at eventually being released on parole.
He told the court the defendant has no prior criminal history and reminded the judge that several members of his family — his brother, sister, brother-in-law and wife — all testified on his behalf at trial, telling the court that they had seen no evidence of sexual abuse of the girls during the years in question. One of his biological daughters testified that he never attempted any acts of that nature with her.
Several members of Shutters' family attended in support of him at his sentencing.
"If there was a single one of us who believes he did any of this, we wouldn't be here," his brother-in-law, Melvin Dalon, said after the hearing.
Given the chance to speak for himself, Shutters complained to the judge that he did not feel that his attorney had cross-examined the state's witnesses well enough.
