Two people are dead and a third person was injured in what was characterized as a "large disturbance" involving gunshots at 110 N. Range Line Road, the Joplin Police Department reported.
At 11:42 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Bites N Pipes, a hookah lounge, and arrived on the scene to find two people deceased and a third with minor injuries. One person was taken into custody.
The Joplin Police Department said it is on the scene conducting an investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 417-623-3131.
The Joplin Globe will have more information as it becomes available.
