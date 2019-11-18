WEBB CITY, Mo. — Few details were being released Monday afternoon about the deaths of two people found at a dental office earlier in the morning.
A man and a woman were found dead at the dental office of Camille Hostetter, 3100 E. Zora St. in Webb City. Police Chief Don Melton said in a brief interview with the Globe that Webb City police officers were called at 9:13 a.m. to assist with a medical call at the dental offices.
“When we arrived, we found two individuals deceased in an office — one male and one female,” Melton said. “None of the patients were involved. Every staff member has been accounted for.”
No other injuries were reported. The names of the victims have not been released as officers work to notify family members.
“We do not have any suspects at large,” Melton said Monday afternoon. “We’re still trying to make contact with the relatives.”
Melton said the police department is receiving assistance from cyber crimes investigators on the case.
