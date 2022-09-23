A Seneca man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Coyote Drive, 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
John P. Larsen, 74, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle that collided with a northbound car driven by a 16-year-old boy from Seneca when Larsen pulled into the path of the teen, the patrol said.
• A Carl Junction woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on Joplin Street, about a mile south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Nicole L. Dunnington, 39, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road into a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
