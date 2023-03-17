A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Thursday on Gateway Drive, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Connor L. Williamson, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Williamson was driving a southbound car that was struck by a northbound car driven by Megan A. Welch, 35, of Joplin, when Welch's car began to hydroplane and crossed the center line, the patrol said.
• A Marionville woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 in Lawrence County, the state patrol reported.
Olivia C. Koltz, 23, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
Shye was driving an eastbound car that ran into the rear of a car driven by Natalie K. Pyeatt, 19, of Bois D'Arc, in slowing traffic, causing Pyeatt's car to strike the rear of a pickup truck driven by Charles O. James, 77, of Newton, Kansas, according to the patrol.
