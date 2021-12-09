A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about a half-mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Maino E. DeLeon, 46, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage, the state patrol said.
He was driving a southbound vehicle that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.'
• A Mount Vernon man was injured when the pedal vehicle he was riding was struck by a car at 4:04 p.m. Thursday on Farm Road 1163, about 2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Phillip G. Trokey, 65, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield following the accident, the patrol said.
Trokey was pedaling westbound on the road when his bike was struck by a black, mid-size car that stopped but left the scene before a state trooper arrived, the patrol said.
