A Pierce City woman was killed an her 11-year-old passenger injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:20 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 97, about 2 miles north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Julie A. Caldwell, 54, died at the scene of the accident. An 11-year-old boy who was in the pickup truck Caldwell was driving was treated for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital Joplin. His name was not released by the patrol due to his status as a juvenile.
Their southbound pickup truck ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• One man from Oklahoma was killed and another jiured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44 at Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Luis J. Pacheco Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Springfield, the patrol said.
Pacheco Lopez was a passenger in an vehicle driven by Marvin D. Hernandez Soto, 27, also of Tulsa, who was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Their westbound vehicle was struck in the rear by a semitruck operated by Dianwen Feng, 56, of La Puente, California, the patrol said. Pacheco Lopez was thrown form the vehicle by the impact of the collision, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:37 a.m. Thursday on Hereford Road, 4 miles southwest of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Teryl L. Parmele, 64, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
She was driving a westbound car that slid off a snow- and ice-covered roadway into a utility pole and fence gate, the patrol sqaid.
• An Arkansas man was injured a two-vehicle accident at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49 in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Stephen C. Stover, 61, of Elkins, Arkansas, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, the patrol said.
He was driving a southbound car that ran into a southbound vehilce driven by Hilda M. Martinez, 48, of Carthage, and overturned, throwing Stover from his vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:23 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Bobbie L. Gott, 53, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, the patrol said.
She was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a sign when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadwaqy, the patrol said.
