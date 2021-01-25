MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Two Mount Vernon teenagers were among three people killed in a crash at 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lane of Interstate 44, five miles east of Mount Vernon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Navaeh S. Aust, 17, and Izik D. Fudge, 17, both of Mount Vernon, were killed, along with Evert L. Hair, 85, of Billings, the patrol reported.
According to the patrol, Hair was eastbound in a Silverado, traveling in the wrong direction, and struck the westbound Honda Civic driven by Fudge head-on.
Lawrence County Coroner Larry Eden responded to the scene and pronounced all three dead at 9:13 p.m. All of the bodies were taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
