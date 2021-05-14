A Wyandotte, Oklahoma, man was killed in a three-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43, 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Rachel J. Ezell, 27, of Joplin, was northbound and stopped in traffic to make a left turn when her vehicle was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by William S. Browne, 55, of Wyandotte. Browne's vehicle then crossed the center line and struck a third vehicle, driven by Ernest R. Perez, 76, of Parsons, Kansas, the patrol reported.
Browne was pronounced dead at the scene by Dale Owen, Newton County Coroner, according to the patrol, and the body was taken to the Newton County Coroner's Office. Ezell was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Perez was not listed as injured.
• A 28-year-old man from Diamond was killed in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday just south of Galena, Kansas, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Coleton J. Wealot was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Wealot was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the center line and struck a southbound car driven by April Mathis, 38, of Galena, the sheriff's office said. Mathis was taken by ambulance to a Joplin-area hospital for treatment of injuries not deemed life-threatening.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Missouri Highway 59, 3 miles west of Granby in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Chelsie K. Robinett, 33, of Neosho, was eastbound and slowing to make a left turn where her vehicle was struck from behind by an eastbound vehicle driven by Austin M. Ketchum, 21, of Granby, the patrol reported.
Robinett and a 14-year-old juvenile in her vehicle were taken to Freeman Hospital Neosho with minor injuries, as was Ketchum, who also had minor injuries, the patrol reported.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7 a.m. Thursday on Route JJ, a mile south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Angela J. Johnson, 43, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a guardrail when she suffered a medical issue.
• A 10-year-old boy from Aurora was injured when a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2210, about 2 miles east of Aurora in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
The boy, whose name was withheld by the patrol because of his status as a juvenile, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield by ambulance with minor injuries.
The patrol said the boy was northbound on his bicycle and ran through a stop sign into the side of an eastbound vehicle driven by Henry L. Beach, 73, of Aurora, who was traveling through the intersection.
