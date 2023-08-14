Two sexual assaults reported over the weekend in Joplin remained under investigation Monday without any arrests having been made.
A 25-year-old woman reported Friday night that she was sexually assaulted by a man she had met online and invited over to her residence on the east side of Joplin.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the woman declined to go to the hospital for a sexual assault exam, but the case remained open and under investigation on Monday.
A 20-year-old woman also reported having been sexually assaulted Friday by a maintenance man doing work at the property where she lives on the west side of the city.
Davis said the woman in that case reported that the maintenance man made unwanted advances on her, backed her into her bedroom and groped her before she was able to get away from him.
