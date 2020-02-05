COLUMBUS, Kan. — The reported abduction and sexual assault of a woman late Sunday night in Cherokee County has resulted in the arrest of two suspects from Missouri, according to the Cherokee County sheriff.
Sheriff David Groves announced in a news release that Jeffrey D. Marsh, 32, of Oronogo, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Creek County, Oklahoma, on Kansas warrants charging him with aggravated counts of kidnapping, robbery, assault, battery, sexual battery and intimidation of a witness and with being a felon in possession of a firearm, making a criminal threat and theft. The warrants carry a $300,000 bond.
Zaqouri T. Archer, 31, of Joplin, was arrested in the case on Tuesday by deputies in Jasper County. He is facing aggravated counts of kidnapping, robbery and intimidation of a witness as well as a theft charge in connection with the abduction and remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail in Missouri on a $250,000 bond.
"This was an incredibly violent situation where the victim was acquainted with the suspects and able to provide important and timely details to investigators," Groves said in the news release.
He said that information led to the arrest of the suspects in Missouri and Oklahoma after they had released the victim.
The sheriff said the woman was approached by the suspects as she was walking to her car in a rural area of Cherokee County. Her assailants, who were wearing masks, forced her into her own vehicle at gunpoint and covered her eyes with duct tape. She was sexually assaulted as they drove her to Missouri, where she was eventually let go, the sheriff said.
