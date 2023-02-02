The past two weeks have seen celebrations of students and their faith-based missions at two area Christian education communities.
Martin Luther Christian School observed National Lutheran Schools Week during the week of Jan. 22. Joplin Area Catholic Schools marked Catholic Schools Week during the week of Jan. 26.
“Catholic schools are something to celebrate,” said Joanne Lown, principal of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary and Preschool. “Public education throughout the world, and in the United States, started with Catholic education. It’s something that’s rooted for hundreds and hundreds of years. It’s a pride and joy we feel every day.”
Catholic Schools Week is a nationwide celebration that recognizes both academics and faith formation in students, Lown said. St. Mary’s, one of several area Catholic schools, has 160 students from 2 years old to the fifth grade.
While there was a national theme, St. Mary’s had an individual theme for Catholic Schools Week: “Hearts Afire.” The theme focused on the sacred hearts of the holy family and how they served with love in their hearts. The halls of the school were decorated with hearts of all colors and sizes.
“I think in our world right now, and in Joplin, there’s a need for remembering to love one another,” Lown said. “I think our society has lost a little bit of the importance of being kind and compassionate to everyone. Being able to have those reminders in the school is important.”
Following in the theme of service, St. Mary’s held several different projects during the week. Students made valentines for the Veterans Affairs clinic in Joplin and the veterans hospital in Northwest Arkansas. Classrooms collected supplies for valentine care packages for residents at Wildwood.
Lown said these projects taught students to serve and that thinking of others is a way to share the love of Christ.
“Teaching children to serve at a young age is important,” Lown said. “I think if it becomes a habit for elementary students, it’s going to be something they carry out through their adult life.”
Other fun activities during the week included dress-up days, a schoolwide rock, paper, scissors contest, a spelling bee and movies in classrooms. Students look forward to the fun and excitement of the week, Lown said.
Catholic education in Joplin, where about 3% of the population is Catholic, is a bit different compared to a larger city, Lown said. The schools might not be as visible, but teaching with compassion is still at the heart of what they do. Lown’s goal is for students to become kind and respectful, something they learn by watching their teachers.
“Catholic schools celebrate the heart of what we hope everyone is,” Lown said. “That love, that kindness, being a good friend, being a good neighbor is something we desperately need in the world.”
An all-school Mass to celebrate Catholic Schools Week was canceled due to winter weather. That Mass, after which the school also will recognize distinguished benefactors and educators of the year, will be rescheduled later this school year.
Lutheran Schools Week
National Lutheran Schools Week celebrated the 1,850 Lutheran schools of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Martin Luther School in Joplin has close to 100 students enrolled through sixth grade. Principal Jeremy Schamber said the school had the first kindergarten and prekindergarten classes in Joplin. The school has been in Joplin since the early 1950s, while its parent church, Immanuel Lutheran, has had a school off and on since the late 1890s.
“Lutheran schools across the world celebrate the fact that we are teaching kids with a faith-based education,” Schamber said. “We always consider ourselves a family because we’re a small school. It’s great to see all of us working together as a family to do God’s will.”
Fun events and service projects marked the week. There were special dress-up days like “Mad for Plaid” and “Tropical Tuesday.” Students from all grades also made blankets to be given to Crosslines, and the upper grades visited Foxberry Terrace Senior Living to play games with the residents.
The service projects fit well with the theme for the week, which was “Making Disciples for Life,” from Matthew 28:18-20. Service projects give students the opportunity to spread Christ’s love to everyone, Schamber said.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Schamber said. “Jesus didn’t come to be served, he came to serve. That’s how we live our lives — to serve others. That’s something all Lutheran schools celebrate.”
This year also marks the return of the almost 75-year tradition of Spaghetti Day on April 28. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that Martin Luther School has been able to hold this major fundraiser.
The event will feature lunches for delivery and spaghetti dinners in the evening, with games and fellowship for families. This year the school will raise money for a new gym floor. Following the relief efforts of Immanuel during the 2011 tornado, the floor became worn and needs replacing, Schamber said.
