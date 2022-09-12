Tyson Foods announced last week that it will donate $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks to provide greater access to protein in communities facing hunger.
Tyson is also donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals.
September is Hunger Action Month.
In a statement, Tyson said it will allocate $1 million of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants, to improve access to nutritious food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity, with a focus on communities of color and/or people living in rural communities. The remainder of the $2.5 million donation will go toward Feeding America and member food banks’ efforts to expand capacity to repack bulk or private label protein products into family-size quantities.
“Tyson has been a long-time partner of Feeding America, as their mission to improve access to nutritious food for all, is aligned with our mission to feed the world. This partnership with Feeding America to expand capacity and help rural communities and communities of color is the next step in our evolving strategic partnership,” Tim Grailer, senior director of Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “With inflation putting pressures on the charitable food system, both increasing their costs and the need for their services, there has never been a more important time to support these efforts.’
Since 2006, Tyson Foods has donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks.
Tyson Foods is one of the largest employers in the area, with poultry processing plants in Noel and Monett, as well as corporate headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.